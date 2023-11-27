Here’s where you can find South Brooklyn Foundry on social media

South Brooklyn Foundry is a New York restaurant that was featured on Kitchen Nightmares. Here’s where you can find them online.

Now that Gordon Ramsay has turned things around at South Brooklyn Foundry, new clientele might be interested in dining at the establishment for themselves.

South Brooklyn Foundry is located in Brooklyn, New York with a menu full of delicious items like burgers, chicken wraps, and fettuccine.

Here’s where you can find and follow them on social media following their recent Kitchen Nightmares episode.

Article continues after ad

South Brooklyn Foundry is on Facebook and Instagram

The two social media platforms where you’ll easily find South Brooklyn Foundry are Facebook and Instagram. Their Facebook page has 1,400 followers keeping up with them on a day-to-day basis.

Article continues after ad

It mentions details including their address, phone number, and price range. Pictures advertising their menu items and cocktails have been posted to the feed over the years.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Facebook page isn’t something they’re still actively updating right now, though. The last post was shared on September 15, 2023.

Article continues after ad

South Brooklyn Foundry is far more active on Instagram where they have more than 5,700 followers. Their Instagram feed is similar to Facebook in the sense that they upload pictures and videos of food items guests can order from their menu.

They also post tons of flyers to advertise different events they’re hosting on their property. These events include gingerbread house-making contests, anniversary parties, karaoke nights, drag branches, paint and sip activities, and jazz music performances from live musicians.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Updates about when the restaurant will be closed for private parties are also shared on the Instagram page. As far as other social media like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, South Brooklyn Foundry doesn’t have pages for any of those platforms.

However, the restaurant does have an official website where guests can see exactly what’s on the menu before planning a visit.