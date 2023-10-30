Kitchen Nightmares fans have a big problem with Gordon Ramsay’s FOX reboot

Gordon Ramsay clashes with many Kitchen Nightmares owners, but not often does he threaten to quit the episode.

Gordon Ramsay is back on Fox with the rebooted version of Kitchen Nightmares. It was easy to assume this show would be a success, but not everyone feels that way after watching it.

Older seasons of Kitchen Nightmares drew audiences in with all of the intense drama between Gordon Ramsay and various restaurant owners.

Restaurant owners invite Gordon in for help and guidance, but they occasionally struggle to accept his advice when he actually starts offering it. That constant pushback coupled with the shockingly disgusting discoveries Gordon finds in restaurant freezers made this show a total hit over the years.

Unfortunately, the newest season of Kitchen Nightmares isn’t exactly getting as much love as anyone might’ve previously guessed. Here’s what viewers have been saying about the show so far.

Social media isn’t totally loving the rebooted version of Kitchen Nightmares

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss the newest Kitchen Nightmares season. Tons of people have been chiming in to share their opinions – and most of them aren’t very positive.

The person who started the thread wrote, “So, I have been a big Gordon Ramsay fan for years. This newest season just doesn’t capture the magic of Kitchen Nightmares OG. It has been painful to watch I can barely watch the whole thing.”

Someone responded by saying, “The editing/pacing seems off. Like last night with the newest episode, it seemed they went from aggressively yelling to hugging out over the makeover in 3-2-1.” Regardless, this person claimed to still enjoy the show.

A third person joined in the conversation by saying, “This is the curse of getting what you wished for. every fandom goes through it when there’s new content. Nothing is ever [as] good as it was.”

Not every single response on Reddit has been so critical, though. One person wrote, “I dunno… that one [episode] on the golf course was pure Gordon comedy gold.”

The overall consensus is that viewers hope future episodes of Kitchen Nightmares don’t continue coming across in such a repetitive and formulated way.