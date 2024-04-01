What happened to Nick and Danielle after Love Is Blind? Divorce explained

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were on Season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind but their relationship ended in a messy divorce. Here’s exactly what went down.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix reality show wasn’t as successful as its premiering season as it brought zero compatible pairings.

This included the couple Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson, both of whom divorced the following year of their marriage.

Danielle and Nick tied the knot during the filming of Season 1 in June 2021, but Danielle filed for a divorce in August 2022.

Why did Danielle & Nick get divorced?

Instagram @dnellruhl The pair was the first couple on the season to get engaged and were eager to get married.

There were a few turbulent moments in their relationship – however, both chose to say ‘yes’ at the altar.

During the airing of Season 2 in 2022, the couple posted heartfelt Instagram posts revealing they were still happily married.

But in 2022, the pair told People magazine that they were having a hard time adjusting as a couple and communicating with each other. They opened up about starting couple therapy for it ever since the filming ended.

Nick said, “We’re in couples counseling and we have been now, for almost the entire time since we’ve finished [the show].”

The two really wanted their relationship to work but it just wasn’t a partnership they needed. Danielle filed for a divorce with Nick at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

A year later, Danielle opened up about horrible working conditions on the set of Love Is Blind which affected her mental health, and how she was receiving therapy for it years later.

She recalled having a panic attack during the filming of her Mexico trip with Nick without any proper support.

She claimed that her mental health struggles after the filming negatively affected her marriage.

She said, “My mental health during this experience impacted Nick as well. It was really hard to navigate. Even after filming, it impacted myself, Nick, and those who care about me.”

What happened to Danielle & Nick after the divorce?

Danielle joined the Love Is Blind season as an Associate Director of Marketing, while Nick was working as a VP of Product Marketing. The two continued working in their fields and were focused on their careers after the divorce.

Both reality stars chose not to disclose details of any of their future relationships after their separation, and are reported to be single at the moment.