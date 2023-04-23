Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl responds to rumors about the show’s conditions

Danielle Ruhl from Love Is Blind is speaking her truth about her experience on the reality tv show.

Danielle Ruhl is most known for starring in Season 2 of Love Is Blind. She met fellow contestant Nick Thompson on the show and the couple ended up getting married. After the show wrapped, they decided to call it quits and recently got divorced in 2022.

Recently, an article by Insider has been making headlines because it alleges that Love Is Blind is filmed under negative mental health conditions.

Article continues after ad

As an alum herself, Danielle took to social media a few days ago to set the record straight.

What did Danielle Ruhl say about Love Is Blind?

In response to the article, Danielle posted a two-part video on Instagram sharing her personal experience on Love Is Blind.

She detailed a behind-the-scenes moment where she had a panic attack while filming and was not being given the right mental health support from the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Danielle said that, “After filming I did decide to take a leave of absence from work to attend an outpatient trauma therapy, but I mean, I’m still struggling.”

Article continues after ad

She even revealed that the contestants have to sign a contract where it states that if they leave the show, they must pay a $50,000 fine.

The reality tv star mentioned that the mental health struggles she got from being on the show became a problem in her former marriage with Nick.

She said, “My mental health during this experience impacted Nick as well. It was really hard to navigate. Even after filming, it impacted myself, Nick and those who care about me.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix has not responded to Danielle’s comments as of yet. The show has been renewed for Season 5. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.