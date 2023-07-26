Vanderpump Rules spin-off confirmed with previous cast mates

Vanderpump Rules fan favorites are coming back to BravoTV in their own spin-off series, per Lala Kent.

Vanderpump Rules has been airing since 2013 for 10 Seasons.

The show has captivated viewers with its authentic relationships, twisting turns, and strong drinks, as Season 10 successfully doubled its ratings after the initial Scandoval was revealed.

The show has actually been so successful that previous castmates are now rumored to have a spin-off series in the works.

Sheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute

Lala Kent thinks her “best friends” should all be filming together

During an Amazon Live with Vanderpump’s Lala Kent, it was revealed that previous VPR cast mates Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute will soon begin filming their unnamed spin-off series.

Taylor and Cartwright have already had their own spin-off series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, where they baled hay and learned to pray in Cartwright’s hometown, so they won’t be strangers to what it’s like filming a reality show without VPR cast mates like Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and more.

The new spin-off will revolve around baby bottles and play dates instead of late nights and cheating scandals, as Taylor and Cartwright welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their son Cruz.

The married couple is fairly close with Doute, so the spin-off does make sense. Lala Kent, however, commented on the fact that Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute aren’t filming with friends on VPR and that they should be, saying, “We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Kent continued to urge fans to “stay tuned,” as a full reunion of cast mates has not been discarded as being possible.

There has yet to be a release date or title for Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute’s spin-off. Fans of VPR can, however, gear up for the original series because the crew is currently filming for Season 11, as they were just spotted in Lake Tahoe together.