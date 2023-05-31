Is Jax Taylor returning to Vanderpump Rules?

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor just hinted at his possible return to the reality TV show and it might be sooner than you think.

While Season 10 has brought a relationship and several friendships apart, it has also driven some of the cast members together.

Because of the “Scandoval,” Kristen Doute made her on-screen return and it seems as if she is not the only one that is planning to come back to the series.

Article continues after ad

After a few years away from the show, it seems as though Jax Taylor is also planning a return to Vanderpump Rules.

Is Jax Taylor coming back to Vanderpump Rules?

On May 31, Jax had an in-depth discussion with Rolling Stone about all things VPR.

One of the first things he addressed is the current “Scandoval” and how it went down right after he left the show.

“It definitely doesn’t make me miss it! To be honest, a lot of people are unfaithful in this world. I’m surprised it’s taken off as much as it has. I don’t really have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to this topic. I feel really bad for Ariana, but I know she’s doing fine and she’s happy,” Jax told Rolling Stone.

Article continues after ad

When questioned whether or not he is returning for the upcoming Season 11 of the show he said, “We just can’t talk about it right now, unfortunately. I wish we could!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Not only was Jax a part of the main cast of Vanderpump Rules, but he also starred in a show with his wife called Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. The series was short-lived, however, as only one season was made.

“If they came to Brittany and I and offered us something, we would consider it. But there are a lot of things in the works right now. Things change every day. We’re here for it, though,” the reality TV star said.

Article continues after ad

Season 11 is expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and its upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.