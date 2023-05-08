Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay believes Tom Sandoval Billie Lee cheating rumor

Scheana from Vanderpump Rules just revealed her thoughts on the Billie Lee and Tom Sandoval rumors.

Scheana is one of the original cast members of the hit reality TV show Vanderpump Rules.

Meaning she’s known both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for over ten years now.

The former couple is currently in a major cheating scandal after it was exposed that Tom cheated on Ariana with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss.

Scheana recently spoke about the drama and even revealed who she thinks Tom also cheated on Ariana with.

What did Scheana from Vanderpump Rules say about Billie?

A few days ago, she uploaded a new episode of her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

In the video, she and co-star Peter Madgrical discussed the rumor that Tom Sandoval was allegedly cheating on Ariana with Billie Lee, too.

Billie Lee was also a cast member of Vanderpump Rules but ultimately left the show after Season 7.

Scheana said that when it comes to the rumor, “I think it’s true. I think a lot of things now because I feel like I just saw only the good. And now, I’m seeing a lot of the bad.”

The reality TV star went on to say that the two might have had an affair a while back.

She said that, “I don’t know. I kinda think something maybe did happen with him and Billie back in the day. And they just made a pact, you know, to not tell anyone. Because why would they?”

Billie has not publicly responded to the cheating rumors as of yet. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale will premiere on May 17th.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.