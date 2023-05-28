Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on “Scandoval”

Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump speaks out about the public “Scandoval” Season 10.

The entire Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cast shared their on-screen reactions to the infamous “Scandoval”.

Raquel, Ariana, and Scheana each had private conversations with Tom Sandoval in the final episode of the season. But, one of the most surprising reactions to the scandal was from the show’s namesake and lead, Lisa Vanderpump.

In the Season 10 finale, Lisa consoled Tom while he was crying about the situation. The reality TV star has since addressed the moment and where she stands with Tom.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa responds to “Scandoval”

In an interview with US Weekly, Lisa discussed taking a different approach to speaking with Sandoval.

She said, “Everybody else was chastising him. I didn’t feel like joining the pack. I mean, it seemed so kind of slanted. Everything was against him, you know?”

The reality TV star went as far as comparing Tom and the others to being a part of her family.

Lisa said, “Yes, I mean, I felt the same way, absolutely, that everybody else did. But at some point, they’re like my children in some way.”

Even though she said she was against his views, Lisa still defended Tom during the first part of the Season 10 reunion.

At the reunion, Lala compared Sandoval to her controversial ex-fiance Randall Emmett. She even accused Tom of being a “dangerous human being.”

Surprisingly, Lisa stepped in and said that it was a “ridiculous stance” to make against him. This was a very unexpected statement for Lisa to say, given the situation.

The next part of the reunion is set to premiere on May 31. We will see if Lisa defends him again and how the rest of the cast will respond if she does.

