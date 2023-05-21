Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy calls Season 10 finale “heartbreaking”

James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 just gave insight into his friendship with Tom Sandoval. Are they still friends after the “Scandoval”?

The entire Vanderpump Rules cast was pushed into the spotlight after the “Scandoval” between Tom, Ariana, and Raquel.

Outside of the aftermath between the former couple, Tom’s cheating scandal might have cost him a long-term friendship.

He and co-star James Kennedy have been close friends since James joined the original cast member in Season 2 of the series.

But, it seems as though James is taking Ariana’s side in the drama and his relationship with Tom might be over. The star recently opened up about his friendship with Tom and where it stands.

Are Vanderpump Rules’ James and Tom Sandoval still friends?

James recently spoke to US Weekly about everything that has been happening in the Vanderpump Rules universe.

The reality TV star talked about his formerly close relationship with Tom and even compared their friendship to a brotherly bond.

He said, “It’s just a classic story of betrayal. You know, you got two brothers that really, like, grew up on a show together and … it’s just, like, a kind of a backstabbing kind of move. It was something that I don’t feel like [we] will ever come back from. So, it was kind of a farewell almost.”

Discussing the Season 10 finale episode, he went on to say that it was emotional for him to watch back.

James said, “The whole episode was, like … crazy. But watching everyone’s different points of view and how it affected everybody individually, it was a heartbreaking episode, honestly.”

The question of whether or not the friendship between Tom and James can heal will most likely be answered in the upcoming reunion. Judging by the trailer, it does not seem like they are currently on good terms.

But, with Season 11 already confirmed for the series, anything can happen.

