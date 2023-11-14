Vanderpump Rules fans have “zero expectations” for Raquel-less Season 11

With Raquel Leviss not coming to Season 11, Vanderpump Rules fans are no longer interested in watching the show.

After a very hectic Season 10, not to mention all of the chaos from BravoCon 2023, Vanderpump Rules is officially coming back for Season 11. The entire cast is expected to return… except one person.

Filmed after the cheating scandal and the rollercoaster of a 10th-season reunion, Raquel Leviss is not appearing in the upcoming season.

Not only that but according to the trailer, Tom Sandoval is coming back, which isn’t a surprise since he’s been on everything from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test to Masked Singer in the past few months.

With the show’s main villain (aka Raquel) not returning and controversial star Sandoval not even taking a break after cheating on his ex-girlfriend, fans aren’t sure what to expect.

Are Vanderpump Rules fans excited for Season 11?

On November 13, the VPR Reddit thread aired out their distaste for the upcoming season.

One fan wrote: “I was only excited for season 11 to see if Raquel got a redemption arc but since she isn’t on it, I have zero expectations and expect it to be boring.”

Another fan chimed in and said: “I’ll give next season of VPR a shot, but I don’t have high expectations. The women have never been valued by production, so I am not holding my breath. I think they believe they need Tom. I suspect this is the last season, if not for them, for me.”

Nonetheless, the show is set to return in January 2024 on Bravo. Maybe Season 11 will be able to change the minds of fans. Only time will tell.

