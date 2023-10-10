Rachel Leviss lists Tom Sandoval momentums on eBay to raise money for charity

Rachel Leviss updated her social media followers about her recent eBay listing, as she’s selling her Tom Sandoval momentums to raise money for a charity.

Rachel Leviss has been keeping her distance from her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval since their very public affair was revealed in March.

The two may be broken up, but that hasn’t kept either of them from dissociating with what the world knows as the ‘Scandoval.’

And most recently, it’s Leviss breaking the news with her eBay listing of Sandoval momentums that she regards as “triggering.”

Article continues after ad

Rachel Leviss claimed that Tom Sandoval had “power” over her

Leviss and Sandoval are well past the breakup stage of their past relationship, as Leviss even has Sandoval blocked on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Though Sandoval has wished Leviss well, she seemingly wants nothing to do with her ex. So much so, that she’s listed multiple items on eBay that remind her of the Vanderpump Rules star.

In a video uploaded to Leviss’ social media accounts like TikTok and Instagram, she can be heard explaining why she’s selling her iconic lightning bolt necklace and ‘TomTom’ sweatshirts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As she gazes into the camera while playing with her hair, Leviss said, “I am currently in the process of letting go — letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore.”

Leviss continued, “As I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She then explained that in honor of World Mental Health Day, she’ll be donating all of the proceeds from her sales to NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Leviss then said that she hopes that selling her Sandoval momentums will create a better mindset so that she can ‘set herself up for success.’

Leviss also wrote a description on her eBay page regarding the items as a reminder of someone whom she allowed to “have power” over her. She even used the word “devoted” when talking about the relationship she had with Sandoval.

Article continues after ad

As for the price of the items listed on eBay, well, they’re a pretty penny, as the sweatshirts are listed for over $2,000 while the lightning bolt necklace comes in just under $1,000.