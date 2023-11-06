Lala Kent teases what to expect in Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules season 11 has been confirmed and already Lala Kent has offered some insight into what fans should expect this time around.

Vanderpump Rules is officially coming back, with Bravo announcing that Season 11 has been given the go-ahead.

Following the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her staff, the show is packed full of drama as the cast become entangled in one another’s personal lives.

Set to take place after the “Scandoval” drama, many fans are hoping the latest season will offer the cast a fresh start. And according to Lala Kent, that might just be the case.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: lalakent Lala Kent teased what fans could expect for the upcoming season.

Speaking to Deadline at BravoCon, where the next season was first confirmed, Kent said, “The new season is going to be a lot of things in one that you guys have never seen before.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It’s going to be incredible but a little different,” she teased. “I’m trying to prepare the fans — you’re going to love it but you’re going to go through a lot of emotions with us.”

Kent also gave some insight into how she has been feeling since the infamous “Scandoval”, and it seems she isn’t letting the drama wear her down; “At the end of the day I’m really angry at Sandoval for what he did but it’s been eight months and I want him to be able to live his life and not wear this forever.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I think we all have to dig very deep to find compassion and make sense of things,” Kent said. And it seems her empathy comes from a place of understanding; “I know what it’s like to wear something, it does not feel good, it’s torture and I don’t wish it upon anybody.”

It seems Kent at the very least is ready to move on and start a fresh page for this next chapter of Vanderpump Rules. Be sure to check out all the latest reality TV and entertainment news on our page here.