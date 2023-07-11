TikToker TooTurntTony set to appear on The Bachelor 2024

The Bachelor will be coming back in 2024 with a new hot eligible single looking for love. This time, TikTolker TooTurntTony will be taking to reality TV to find the one.

The Bachelor’s immense popularity is no secret, with many tuning in to see what romance the reality TV show has on offer each year.

Now with season 27 wrapped and the loved-up couple allegedly still engaged, fans are already looking for what to expect next year.

And The Bachelor delivered early on, already announcing that a certain hunky TikToker with a sweet domestic duck by his side had signed up for the dating show.

Anthony Dawson, better known as ‘TooTurntTony’ online, is an American influencer and wildlife conservation advocate.

Tony rose to fame on TikTok by posting videos as a duck rancher, finding his unusual niche and keeping fans around for his ingenuity and sense of humor.

His content often involves his family and beloved duck, making various content from role-playing to social experiments. Tony also released his own boozy iced tea in collaboration with Boston-based NOCA Beverages, known as ” Too Turnt Tea”.

There seems to be plenty about the 28-year-old bachelor to love, making him a popular choice for the dating show.

And Tony’s fans are not holding back their excitement, with one commenting “I’ve never once watched an episode of the show but I will be watching this whole season”.

Others expressed concern over whether Tony’s famous duck would be coming onto the show, saying “If they don’t let you bring baby girl don’t do it.”

As of right now, there is no official release date set for the new season. For all things reality TV, be sure to check out our page here.