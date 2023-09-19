TikToker goes viral explaining how to find the best husband: “You go for the nerd”

A TikToker has gone viral for offering viewers advice on how to find “the best husband” and it all comes down to one tip: Go for the nerd.

The nerdy girl trope is nothing new, with countless movies seeing the awkward, bookish character going through a transformative makeover to get the guy of her dreams.

But what about reversing the cliche? According to one TikToker, that’s exactly what singles looking for love (or a potential husband) should be doing.

Isabel Brown, who goes by ‘theisabelbrown’ online, posted a video encouraging viewers to “go for the nerd” as they allegedly make “the best husbands”.

Brown’s video came as a response to another TikToker asking, “Where the hell do ya’ll be finding these men that are obsessed with you, good fathers, can take care of you?”

And Brown’s answer is simple: “They’re nerds.” She went on to say, “It honestly blows my mind how we have this entire trope in American literature and movies and TV shows about the nerdy girl who gets the glow up… but we don’t say that to men.”

Nonetheless, Brown swears that it’s the nerds who make the best partners, offering viewers some “green flags” to look out for; “If he owns a lightsaber, green flag. If he has purchased a wand from the wizarding world of Harry Potter, greenest possible flag. If he has an unhealthy obsession with Ashoka Tano, you better run to the alter.”

And there are “bonus points” if this potential boo loves Monopoly, with Brown saying, “Those little underestimated nerd boys grow up to be men who see what’s in [your heart].”

Disney+ Brown advises that an “unhealthy obsession” with Ashoka Tano equals marriage material.

And it seems many agree with Brown, with fans pointing to Henry Cavill as “the living embodiment” of this idea.

“It took me too long to understand this. No turning back now,” one person said. Another commented, “Yep! I am marrying a huge nerd. He is the most loving, caring, and good-hearted man I’ve met. Best decision of my life.”

