FBoy Island Season 3: Host, release date & more

A house full of 26 men may seem like the ultimate smorgasbord for three lucky ladies – but not when half of them are the bad boys your parents warned you about.

In a world where love meets money, lies FBoy Island where life’s greatest necessities reside.

The dating show has been around for two Seasons, with its third coming up in October this year.

Though FBoy Island may sound like a place to tool around and not take things seriously, hidden within the 26 men that compete are a variety of decent guys who just might take the women looking for love by surprise.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: fboyisland FBoy Island Season 3 will air this October.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into FBoy Island Season 3

When does FBoy Island air?

The series is set to air on the CW Network on October 12 at 8 PM EST. There will also be one Episode per Thursday until the finale where the final decision is made.

Where to watch FBoy Island

Those who want to catch up with the show beforehand can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on the CW, as reruns have already begun. Fans can also watch previous FBoy Island Episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is FBoy Island about?

On FBoy Island, three women sort through 26 men to see who is ‘nice’ and who is ‘bad,’ as 13 of them will be either one or the other.

Article continues after ad

By the end of the show, if one of the girls chooses an ‘FBoy’ instead of a ‘nice’ guy, the ‘FBoy’ gets to keep a $100,000 prize and decide if they want to split it between him and the girl who chose him.

However, if the girl chooses a ‘nice’ guy, the two of them get to split the prize as well as continue to see each other, if they so please.

Who is in FBoy Island?

Confirmed contestants for the third Season of FBoy Island are few and far between. However, one name for the ladies has been revealed, and it’s Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston, who competed on Season 25 and then took the lead on her own Bachelorette series on Season 17.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: fboyisland Contestants on FBoy Island compete for love and $100,000.

Previous FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser will be making a return as the show’s host. Glaser, who is a comedian, took to her Instagram to share her joy about her duties, saying, “I’m the luckiest reality show host in the world,” as she will also be hosting an FBoy island spin-off series called FGirl Island.