How to do the viral ‘My 2024’ predictions trend on TikTok

The ‘My 2024’ trend has become one of the most popular filters on the app, with people reacting to how their 2024 allegedly will turn out. Here’s how you can recreate the videos and join the trend.

Short-form video app TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest trends and challenges online, as people are constantly coming up with new ways to entertain their followers.

One type of filter that has proven to be particularly popular on the app, is prediction filters. The latest filter that has gained popularity recently is the 2024 prediction filter. The filter generates an emoji for each month of the year which represents how that month will go.

If you want to know what your 2024 will be like, here’s how you find the filter.

How to use the ‘My 2024’ filter on TikTok

The AI face filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap, on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. Search ‘My 2024,’ and scroll until you find the filter of the same name. Select the filter, and wait for it to load. Start filming to see what the next year has in store for you

Please remember that the filter was made for entertainment purposes, so don’t worry if you don’t like the look of the year it predicts for you.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

