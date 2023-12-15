This week’s Hell’s Kitchen features double the celebrity guests

The latest episode of Hell’s Kitchen featured double the amount of celebrities than normal. Do you recognize any of these stars?

As Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen progresses, each episode has gotten more intense and jaw-dropping than the last.

During Episode 11, Gordon Ramsay dealt with contestants struggling to cook scallops and soufflés successfully.

He also invited a handful of talented celebrities to join in on the excitement. These are the celebs who were asked to appear on Hell’s Kitchen this week.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo appeared on Hell’s Kitchen to taste freshly cooked food from the hard-working contestants on the Red and Blue teams.

Olivia’s a well-known model, social media influencer, and actress. Back in 2012, she won the Miss USA pageant before taking home the ultimate title of Miss Universe.

Rosanna Arquette

Although Rosanna Arquette stays busy as an actress, podcaster, and author, she’s another famous face who spent time filming Hell’s Kitchen recently.

The actress is an Emmy Award-winner who filmed movies like Falsely Accused, Nowhere to Run, Desperately Seeking Susan, and The Big Blue. The 80s and 90s were certainly her decades.

Emily Tosta

The third celebrity to appear on Hell’s Kitchen this week is Emily Tosta. The young actress is known for her talents as a dancer, singer, and producer.

Hell’s Kitchen viewers might recognize her from some of the biggest projects she’s filmed so far. These include Party of Five, Willy’s Wonderland, and How the Gringo Stole Christmas.

Greg Germann

Last but not least, the fourth celebrity featured in this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen was Greg Germann. The beloved actor made a name for himself filming shows like Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy.

Even though Hell’s Kitchen usually only invites two celebrities at a time to show up, these are the stars who got the chance to taste dishes cooked by the Red and Blue Teams during dinner service.

These celebrities were witnesses to Gordon’s thought process as he planned this week’s elimination as well. Donya from the Red Team officially got the boot.