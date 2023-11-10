Dahmere gets in Chef Ramsay’s good books with Hell’s Kitchen

Getting on Gordon Ramsay’s good side isn’t the easiest thing to do since he’s very picky about what he likes. Dahmere Merriweather has seemingly cracked the code.

What exactly does it take to get on Gordon Ramsay‘s good side? The well-known celebrity chef is super particular when he forms his opinions about different contestants on Hell’s Kitchen.

To participate in such a highly competitive reality TV show, you have to take the restaurant industry seriously.

Article continues after ad

It appears this is something Dahmere Merriweather has figured out. His passion for this industry hasn’t gone unnoticed by Gordon, either. These are the details.

Article continues after ad

Dahmere Merriweather has been impressing Gordon Ramsay

Dahmere is part of the Blue Team on Hell’s Kitchen Season 22. Now that we’ve reached Episode 7, it’s clear that he’s truly on top of his game.

Sandra Gajovsky and a few other contestants have been strong contenders, but that isn’t slowing down Dahmere’s progress.

Article continues after ad

During Episode 7, Dahmere faced off against Atoye to cook a better chicken thigh. Other members of the Red and Blue teams went head-to-head cooking up meats like swordfish, flat iron steak, and trout.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

By the end of this protein challenge, it was clear that Dahmere did a better job cooking his chicken thigh compared to Atoye.

Article continues after ad

Despite the fact that most Red Team players beat their Blue Team opposites, that wasn’t the case for Dahmere.

Article continues after ad

When Jermaine was struggling to get it together at the garnish station, Dahmere intervened to help him out. He stepped up to the plate when other contestants were too distracted to get involved.

When it was time for the Blue Team to serve their entrees, Gordon threw them all out in frustration. First, though, he pulled Dahmere side to let him know he was the only chef who had a voice and passion.

Gordon later allowed Dahmere to make the final decision about who should be sent home from the Blue Team that night based on his respect for Dahmere’s work ethic. Ultimately, Dahmere decided it was time to eliminate Jermaine.

Article continues after ad