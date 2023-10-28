Gordon Ramsay reveals his own “Below Deck” experience as a chef

Not only does Gordon Ramsay have a yachting industry background, but he compared his experience to Below Deck.

Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef with dozens of restaurants all over the world, some of which even hold Michelin stars. On top of that, he is a TV celebrity known for starring in hit cooking shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

He wasn’t always the successful mogul that he is now. Gordon has been vocal about his rough upbringing and working extremely hard for everything that he has today.

While it’s assumed that his jobs growing up always centered around cooking in kitchens in the UK, there is one odd culinary job he just revealed that fans were not expecting.

Did Gordon Ramsay work on Below Deck?

On October 23, Gordon was a guest on the High Performance show on YouTube.

It was during the segment that he revealed that he worked as a personal chef for the late Reg Grundy on a yacht for 12 months. The job was what Gordon called a “raw Below Deck”.

Not only did he get to cook for Reg and harness his cooking skills, but being on the boat enabled him to travel the world and expose himself to different cultures.

“It was a tax-free salary, it had an amazing cabin, beautiful life. I was doing three tank dives a day, scuba diving,” Gordon detailed.

If he hadn’t become the TV personality we all know and love him as now, Gordon might have become a chef on Below Deck. But, judging by his intense potty mouth and lack of filter, he probably wouldn’t have lasted long under the leadership of Captain Lee Rosbach.

