Hell’s Kitchen: Here’s why the Red Team can’t stand Carmen

Members of the Red Team on Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 seem to be heavily triggered by Carmen Ibarra. Her behaviors are rubbing just about everyone the wrong way. These are the details.

After watching the third episode of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22, it’s safe to say that Carmen Ibarra’s teammates aren’t exactly her biggest fans.

The first couple of episodes made it clear that Carmen doesn’t exactly fit in with the other contestants on the show.

Article continues after ad

She hasn’t done much to come across as a welcoming or likable individual… so, the reactions we’re seeing from her teammates are to be expected. Here’s why the Red Team just doesn’t vibe with Carmen.

Article continues after ad

The Red Team doesn’t love working with Carmen

Carmen Ibarra to the far left on Hell’s Kitchen.

Early on during Episode 3, Carmen spent time complaining about the Red Team’s communication style. She had a lot to say, but Reniesha wasn’t having it. Reniesha clapped back by saying Carmen was the reason the entire team tanked based on Carmen‘s inability to handle one egg.

Article continues after ad

The two started screaming back and forth, which left Sandra and the rest of the Red Team feeling embarrassed. Guests witnessed the entire ordeal!

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Claudia was put in charge of poaching the lobster, but she wasn’t clearly keeping up with her task. Fortunately, she was able to make up for lost time after getting confronted by Gordon Ramsay who noticed her lobster was still raw.

Article continues after ad

Instead of letting Gordon do his job, Carmen felt the need to interject and yell at Claudia to, “Wake up!” Not long after, Donya started growing irritated by Carmen’s general communication style.

Article continues after ad

She felt like Carmen should be putting forth more effort to properly mesh with the team based on their circumstances. Carmen’s lack of mature communication, unwillingness to apologize, and continual mistakes in the kitchen have created a major rift between her and the rest of the Red Team.

There’s a chance she wouldn’t have as many issues with the people she’s been paired off with if she was willing to stop rubbing everyone the wrong way by correcting her tone of voice and becoming an easier person to work with.

Article continues after ad