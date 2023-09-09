Summer House’s Lindsay and Carl break up rumor claims Carl got his mistress pregnant

The Summer House break-up between the show’s stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke just got scandalous really quickly.

The fanbase of Bravo’s Summer House went berserk when Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke recently broke off their engagement.

The reality TV couple showcased their entire relationship on camera, from their first date to his proposal. Now, the two have gone their separate ways not long before their intended wedding.

Carl & Lindsay haven’t publicly spoken out after their break up was announced by media outlets. In fact, only Below Deck star Captain Lee, who also is close friends with Carl, broke silence on the split.

But, judging by all of the rumors that are coming out, it’s probably a good idea to not make a statement just yet. Especially the allegation that has to do with Carl and a mistress.

Is there a rumor about the Summer House Lindsay & Carl split?

On September 8, Reality Tea revealed that Hollywood gossip Deuxmoi received a tip about an alleged mistress that Carl had during his relationship with Lindsay.

“The allegation is that Carl had a mistress on the side who apparently had a pregnancy scare,” shared the outlet.

Now that this serious claim is on the table, there’s no telling when the former couple will break their silence. This speculation also comes right after it was reported that Lindsay is completely heartbroken over the split.

“Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough,” was told to US Weekly on September 5.

Was infidelity the reason behind all of this? Is this a repeat of Scandoval from Vanderpump Rules Season 10? Only time will tell.

