Southern Charm’s Leva claps back at Thomas Ravenel for calling her “boring”

Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte has reacted to former co-star Thomas Ravenel calling her “boring.”

Leva joined the Southern Charm cast in 2020 and also became the star of the spinoff series Southern Hospitality.

On the other hand, Thomas was fired from the show after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and battery. In 2018, two women also accused him of sexual assault, one of which was Thomas’s children’s former nanny.

After leaving Southern Charm, Thomas hasn’t disclosed much of his personal life on social media. However, he recently took to Twitter to share his opinion about Leva.

Southern Charm’s Leva slams Thomas for calling her “boring”

“Just watched the latest update on Southern Charm and can’t believe the most boring person on there is still Leva,” Thomas wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

PageSix then posted the former politician’s statement on Instagram, with Real Housewives of Miami’s Guerdy Abraira defending Leva in the comment section.

“lol when 60 something year old men keep going after women it’s odd … isn’t it,” Leva replied. “No point in listing what made him great TV, that would be a little much, love that he still tunes in. Wish you and the kids well Thomas. God Speed.”

In addition to Thomas, the Southern Charm alum’s ex Kathryn Dennis has left the show. “I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens,” Kathryn wrote in a statement from January 2023.

Following her departure, rumors circulated that production fired Kathryn and her ex-boyfriend Chleb after she accused him of assaulting her during an argument. However, this information has not been confirmed.

Southern Charm fans will have to tune in on September 14 to see more drama-filled moments in Season 9.

