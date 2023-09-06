Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals secret details about Summer House’s Lindsay & Carl split

Captain Lee from Below Deck wasted no time discussing the recent Summer House split of Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke.

Surprisingly, one of Captain Lee’s closest friends in the Bravo universe is not from the original Below Deck series. In fact, he shares a close bond with someone outside of the franchise.

He and Summer House star Carl Radke have been good friends since as early as February 2022. The pair are so close that Carl even mentioned Lee would be a good fit to officiate his wedding with Lindsay Hubbard.

Sadly, such an event might not take place. It was recently announced that Carl and Lindsay have called off their engagement. And now, Lee is revealing everything he knows about it.

What did Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveal about Carl & Lindsay?

On September 6, Lee released a new episode of his podcast Salty With Lee. In the segment, he discussed the Summer House breakup, revealing wedding details that fans weren’t aware of.

He said, “They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in,” he added. “[Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned and her hair and makeup run-through was done.”

The reality TV star did clarify that he isn’t going to publicly expose any parts of their breakup if hasn’t gotten approval from Carl first.

Lee said, “I don’t know [what happened]. Carl and I are close and if I did know exactly what happened, I wouldn’t tell you. I don’t think it is rude unless he said, ‘Lee, this is OK for you to make public knowledge.”

Needless to say, Carl and Captain Lee had a much closer relationship than fans thought. Is there any chance that Carl & Lindsay will get back together?

