Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard slams breakup within Carl Radke: “This was not my decision”

Days after Carl Radke released his statement about breaking off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard — she has officially broken her silence.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have caused quite the stir this summer after Radke broke off their engagement while filming Season 8 of Summer House.

Though neither the episode nor Season has aired yet, the news about their relationship ending while filming was released to the press the last week in August of this year.

Weeks after the breakup, Radke sent a letter to his loved ones stating that he and Hubbard were crushed. Now, days later, Hubbard has broken her silence on the matter, saying it was not her decision to end things with her partner of four years.

Instagram: lindshubbs Lindsay Hubbard finally broke her silence about her broken engagement with Carl Radke with a statement on Instagram.

Lindsay Hubbard says she feels “humiliated” after split with Carl Radke

Hubbard and Radke met while filming Season 1 of BravoTV’s Summer House in 2016. Though they made it a few Seasons as just friends, their relationship was taken to the next level during Season 4.

The pair dated pretty steadily until their August 2022 engagement, having celebrated along the way with cast mates like Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and more.

Though Hubbard and Radke were supposed to tie the knot this fall in a destination wedding in Mexico, Radke seemingly broke off their engagement out of nowhere. Radke stayed silent for about two weeks but finally released his statement regarding their breakup just days ago.

After Radke spoke out, saying that he and Hubbard were “crushed,” Hubbard broke her silence this morning, taking to Instagram to share an update on her side of the breakup.

In Hubbard’s statement, she said it was never her decision to end things with Radke, especially while filming, saying, “This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

Hubbard also explained how humiliated she’s been since the breakup, saying, “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She then thanked her fans, friends, and family for their undying support, saying, “I am still grieving and trying to process all that’s happened, but I thought it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

As for the episode where Radke breaks up with Hubbard, it will air on Season 8 of Summer House. The series is set to premiere in early 2024.