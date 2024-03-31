Summer House viewers believe Kyle feels “threatened” by Season 8 newbies

Kyle Cooke is one of the OG cast members on Summer House, but fans think he’s intimidated by the newest stars of the show.

Before Season 8 premiered Summer House fans and the rest of the world learned that one of the main couples of the show, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, called off their engagement.

Now, viewers of this current season get to watch the disagreements and red flags that resulted in the end of their relationship.

Another relationship that the eighth season is spotlighting is married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

The pair got married back in 2021 and weren’t exactly in their honeymoon phase during the season’s filming, and two new obstacles might have made it worse.

On March 29, Summer House fans took to Reddit to share their theory that Kyle is intimated by the two new male stars of the show, West Willson (who viewers have already taken a massive liking to) and Jesse Solomon.

Specifically, the Redditor pointed out a moment where Kyle pushed West much harder than what seemed to be necessary during an on-screen tricycle trip.

One fan wrote, “Kyle is a very jealous person I think. he wants to be the center of attention and leader. I think he likes West a lot but also feels a little threatened by him.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Kyle doesn’t like that Jesse and West are getting attention from all the ladies, while all he wants to do is talk s**t about Lindsey and Carl. You can clearly see he is jealous of both and feels left out.”

“Kyle just realized that West and Jessie are his and Carl’s replacements,” a viewer also commented.

Kyle hasn’t publicly responded to the fan accusations as of yet. Maybe it will be addressed in the upcoming reunion.