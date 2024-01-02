Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz’s unique skill is leaving fans impressed

Although Davina Potratz was vilified during her time filming Selling Sunset, fans have a new reason to celebrate her.

Davina Potratz made a huge impact on the devoted viewers of Selling Sunset while she was still filming the show.

She parted ways with Selling Sunset to start working for a competing brokerage in California a few years back in 2020.

Before she left, she dealt with some serious drama with Chrishell Stause. Now, fans of the show are celebrating Davina for a completely unrelated reason.

Selling Sunset fans appreciate Davina Potratz’s fluency

A Reddit thread has been launched to talk about Davina in an inspired manner. The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Davina’s English is PERFECT. Davina may have her faults, but English is not one of those. I can’t believe she is 3/4 German! And grew up in Hamburg until University.

“Her mom was half American so probably they spoke some English at home and she studied in [an] international college, but STILL she is fluent in English! So small appreciation to Davina. Not too often she gets one!”

Someone responded by saying, “Davina’s lack of accent is pretty interesting. But actually a lot of Germans have really good English, and they are generally very humble about it too lol. Almost the entire country speaks fluent English because they don’t play around about it in schools.”

According to Legit, Davina was born in Los Angeles, California. After that, she was raised in Hamburg, Germany.

Her father is fully German while her mother is half German and half American. Although Davina never openly discussed her heritage while filming Selling Sunset, the topic is still causing quite a buzz on social media.

As far as Davina’s return to Selling Sunset goes, it’s unlikely she’ll agree to that. The last time she described her time filming the show, she compared it to a “suicide mission.”