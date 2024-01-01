Selling Sunset fans compare revealing office fashion between LA and Cabo offices

Selling Sunset fans have noticed a major difference in clothing between the Los Angeles and Cabo offices.

Every episode of Selling Sunset features real estate agents wearing trendy outfits that tend to bring the “wow” factor.

Social media users have compared the real estate agents of Selling Sunset to runway models once or twice in the past!

During Season 7 of the show, the Los Angeles agents visited the Oppenheim Group office in Cabo. The fashion choices in Cabo were a lot different and it’s spurred some conversations on social media.

Cabo versus LA fashion

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the differences in fashion choices between the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group offices in Los Angeles and Cabo.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “In the brokers’ open in Cabo, all the other agents wear formal black dresses and these girls [from Los Angeles] are in glittery, super short dresses with extreme cut-outs…”

They went on to describe both Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani‘s outfit as being “unprofessional and ridiculous.”

Another Redditor responded by saying, “I enjoy seeing what they dress like. But at the same time, I feel like it would be nice to see them rocking classier outfits.

Someone else added, “They’re dressed for the show, every scene you see is a shoot rather than an actual business event.”

A third user joined the chat to say, “Yeah, I commented before that the girls just ‘want to look nice’ for the camera. I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. If anything, this has become a signature of the cast.”

Based on the influx of commentary from social media users, opinions about the fashion of Selling Sunset are divided.

One thing viewers know for sure is that the real estate agents working at the Cabo office do not wear outfits that are remotely similar to what people have witnessed at the Los Angeles office.