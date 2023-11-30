Who was the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion host? Meet Tan France

Tan France is the host Selling Sunset fans recognize from Season 7’s reunion. Here’s what you should know about him.

The Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion was full of non-stop drama from start to finish. just about everyone had something to say.

The cast members were going back and forth about all the issues they faced from the Cabo trip to Jason Oppenheim‘s development of a new Southern California office space.

Who was the charming host in charge of asking all the heavy-hitting questions at the reunion, though? Meet Tan France.

Who is Tan France? Details on Selling Sunset reunion host

One of the main shows you probably recognize Tan from is the Netflix series Queer Eye. The television personality exudes positive energy among his co-stars.

Another show he’s linked to is called Next in Fashion. Reality television is clearly a place where Tan totally fits in.

He’s a professional fashion designer who helps strangers figure out how to fill their closets with trendy pieces when they don’t know how to master their own sense of style.

Tan is also an entrepreneur with a luxury women’s swimwear line called Kingdom & State. He launched K&S in London back in 2011.

With so many connections to the fashion world and the reality TV world, it’s no surprise that he’s been invited to serve as the host for Selling Sunset reunion episodes.

The real estate agents of Selling Sunset are arguably obsessed with their own fashion choices. They rock show-stopping outfits in nearly every episode as proof of that.

Tan understands having camera crews watching your every move, which means he can easily relate to the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group.

During the Season 7 reunion, Tan asked all the burning questions viewers were hoping to uncover answers about.

One of the biggest conversations he led was between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young who’ve been having ongoing drama for years before season seven was even filmed. Needless to say, Tan helped bring a lot of the messier details to the surface.

