Selling Sunset viewers debate which spin-off is the best

There have been two spin-offs of Selling Sunset on Netflix so far. Which of these reality TV shows is best?

Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix back in 2019. It was an instant hit among reality TV fans who enjoyed seeing luxury mansions near Hollywood Boulevard.

Soon enough, the show snagged a couple of spin-offs: Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.

Viewers who have taken time to watch all three are weighing in on which spin-off is the best one to binge-watch.

Instagram: @sellingtheocnetflix, @sellingtampanetflix

Which Selling Sunset spinoff is best?

A Reddit thread has been launched to find out which spinoff of Selling Sunset is more enjoyable to watch. The person who started the thread admits that they’re a huge fan of Selling Sunset, but they aren’t sure which spinoff to get started with first.

Someone responded in the thread by saying, “Seen both shows and really enjoyed watching the Tampa spin off. Selling the OC is exactly how you put it- everyone mad all the time and barely any happy bonding times.”

Another user added, “I actually really enjoyed Selling OC. Everyone on the show is gorgeous and they dress a bit more casual which is a nice change, plus they have men as realtors too.”

A third Redditor chimed in to say, “Both spin-offs are honestly kinda flops, but OC has a more similar vibe to SS. Tampa was so different it may as well not even be part of the ‘selling’ brand. Also, Tampa got canceled after 1 season and OC was renewed for 2 more if that tells you anything.”

Another fan wrote, “I really liked the Tampa one. Hated the OC as I thought the cast was so unlikeable.”

Someone else joined the chat to say, “Wasn’t a huge fan of Tampa honestly, just didn’t get into it the same way. Selling the OC was exactly what you described it as – just one of those shows where you might find it hard to like any of the cast.”

At the end of the day, the obvious differences between Selling Tampa and Selling the OC are what have allowed viewers to form such rigid opinions.

Selling Tampa didn’t make it past Season 1, but the show sheds light on what the real estate industry is like in Tampa, Florida.

Selling the OC will be back with its third season sometime in 2024. It will continue shedding light on the real estate industry in California’s Orange County.