RHUGHT Season 3 gets release date amid Ramona Singer controversy

Despite all the allegations against Ramona Singer, the star was featured in the RHUGHT RHONY Legacy trailer.

While fans of Bravo’s housewives were pumped up for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy to arrive, a controversy has lessened the hype.

RHONY alum Ramona Singer has been accused of using racist remarks to both a crew member and her fellow co-star, which she has denied.

Nonetheless, there were rumors going around that because of the allegations against Ramona the show was going to be cancelled.

Article continues after ad

Despite the fact that Ramona did not make an appearance at BravoCon with the rest of the cast, the event did address the axed concerns.

Article continues after ad

Did RHUGHT RHONY Legacy get canceled?

On November 5, the last day of BravoCon 2023, the official trailer for the RHONY Legacy girls trip was released.

Surprisingly, Ramona was featured heavily throughout the entire video and did not seem to be edited out in the slightest. In fact, it looked as if she was arguably highlighted the most.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to show their disapproval of the former housewives still being spotlighted.

One fan wrote, “I’m hoping they aren’t putting out the legacy show with Ramona thinking people will ignore her racist BS and then get her back on Bravo. I can see Bravo and Andy going that route.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Will not ever watch a show with Ramona ever again.”

The trailer also revealed that the season is set to premiere on December 14 and will be available to stream on Peacock. Because this was filmed before the allegations, it’s unclear what the main storyline is going to be throughout the season. We’ll find out soon enough.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, make sure to check our page here.