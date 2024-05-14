Below Deck’s Ben slammed for age-shaming Season 11 crew member

Ben Willoughby was criticized by fans when he made fun of Chef Nick Tatlock for being an older yachtie on Below Deck Season 11.

Ben Willoughby has been in hot water with many Below Deck Season 11 crew members, and they have called out his behavior on the St. David.

The Bosun’s latest dig at the crew was in the May 13 episode of Below Deck, where he made offensive comments about Chef Nick Tatlock’s age.

When stew Paris Field complained about the chef during a beach picnic, Ben said that he shouldn’t be working on yachts at 40 years old because most yachties are younger.

Bravo Chef Nick was called out for his age on Below Deck Season 11.

On Reddit, Below Deck fans slammed the ageist comments Ben made toward the chef on the show.

“Ben saying that the chef is 40 and still yachting is naaaasstty. The man is a chef! Say that about Captain Kerry go on! Dare you,” one fan wrote.

Another fan believed the comment was “weird” because Chef Nick isn’t modeling or playing a sport, and wondered if people should retire form their careers before they turn 40.

A third fan thought the 25-year-old’s comment was hypocritical and he shouldn’t be one to talk because he hooks up with his crew.

Although Chef Nick isn’t getting along with some of the crew members, fans feel that he doesn’t deserve to be thrown under the bus for his age.

He has more experience in the yachting industry than others, and Captain Kerry Titheradge believes he should be respected on board because of his higher rank.

Chef Nick may not be the easiest to work with according to the St. David crew, but they will to learn to get used to him and be cordial for the rest of the charter season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.