The Masked Singer Season 10: Who has been eliminated?

Season 10 of The Masked Singer has officially begun with a new round of disguised celebrities. Here’s who has been eliminated so far.

Fox’s The Masked Singer involves stars hiding behind elaborate disguises and belting out songs. Based on their voices and clue packages, panelists must guess who they think is under the costume.

Previously, celebrities like the late Bob Saget, Dick Van Dyke, and Ninja have appeared on the singing competition. Now, this season’s guesses have included Tom Sandoval, Vanessa Hudgens, and Usher.

Article continues after ad

While others compete to earn the Golden Mask trophy, keep reading to learn who sang their final song on Masked Singer.

Article continues after ad

The Masked Singer Season 10: Who has been unmasked?

Here is a list of who has been voted off The Masked Singer Season 10 so far:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

September 27 – Anthony Anderson

Fox

The black-ish star Anthony Anderson was unmasked after performing Dexys Midnight Runners’ Come on Eileen. Ken Jeong was the only panelist to guess the answer correctly, with other guesses being David Arquette and the Wayans brothers.

We will update this article once more celebrities have been eliminated.

Article continues after ad

You can watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on Fox or stream the episode on Hulu the following day. In the meantime, check out our coverage here to stay updated with the hottest reality TV shows.