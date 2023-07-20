RHONY fans have mixed reviews on the Season 14 cast

The RHONY Season 14 premiere on July 16th debuted six fierce and flirty women. Though BravoTV executive Andy Cohen believes this is the right group, fans have rather mixed reviews.

After 13 Seasons full of original and long-standing cast members like Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps, BravoTV executive Andy Cohen made the bold decision to revamp the entire RHONY cast.

Though it took Cohen some time to finally retrieve a cast of women who were already friends, he feels that he has completely nailed the show’s reboot.

Now that Season 14 has made its debut with an entirely new cast, Bravo fans are not holding back their feelings — both bad and good.

Fan said RHONY reboot is a “hard pass”

When Cohen was putting together the Season 14 cast of RHONY, he had strong demands and intentions on what he wanted to bring to the popular reality TV show.

Cohen explained his intent to enliven the RHONY set with stronger relationships among a more diverse group, saying, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

Although Cohen was successful in his search, having found a group of six women who run in the same circle and come from various ethnicities, longtime fans of RHONY have had mixed reviews on the new cast, which comprises Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, and Ubah Hassan.

After finding his rebooted RHONY cast, Cohen revealed that reinventing the show was quite the task, but he feels that he has “found the right group of women.”

While some fans were dead set on moving forward with the new cast, saying, “I’m so ready for this!” And, “Well done Bravo. This is a really interesting group of women,” others, however, shared their strong disapproval of the changes.

Those that are against the reboot are particularly saddened by the previous women not having their own show, as some of the RHONY women have fans from all 13 Seasons.

One RHONY fan commented on the casting reboot, saying, “I miss the OGs. Ramona, Luann, Sonja, Dorinda, Bethenny. Like UGT (Ultimate Girls Trip) isn’t enough, we need a series ASAP!” While another chimed in with, “Hard pass.”

One fan, however, was on the fence, saying, “The group feels so organic and fresh. I was so against the reboot but now I’m kinda all for it. The episode was so good. I’ll always miss the old RHONY but this new era is GREAT.”

Though fans are back and forth about the Season 14 cast, one thing is for sure, Sundays will never be the same, as further RHONY episodes are to air on BravoTV every Sunday at 9 PM EST. Fans may also stream each episode the day after its release on Peacock.