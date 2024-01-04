Real Housewives fans demand another season of Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

The highly anticipated season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip ended in the first week of January 2024. However, the demand is high for the cast to be back on screen. Here’s what fans have been saying.

The new episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 were released on Peacock on December 14, 2023.

The spin-off attracted the attention of many new fans, but also pulled in a lot of the old franchise audience because the cast had fan-favorite faces. The cast of RHUGT Season 4 included Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

RHUGT Season 4 gathered all beloved ladies from The Real Housewives Of New York, and it seems that the fans missed seeing them all together on-screen.

The season stirred up even more excitement when Bravo revealed that the ladies will revisit Saline Beach and the Pirate House from Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

What are the fans saying about RHONY Legacy?

RHONY: Legacy gave the fans a sense of nostalgia and they went on Reddit to express themselves. The main sentiment of the viewers was that they were ‘thoroughly enjoying’ this spin-off.

One fan commented: “I completely agree with these sentiments – they’re hilarious without trying to be and they bring that nostalgic housewives vibe that I feel is missing from most HW shows these days.”

The fans expressed that they would love to see the OG cast back on the main series. One commented: “I’m loving too, I so wish Bravo would bring the girls back full time!!”

On another Reddit thread, a fan shared similar thoughts and said, “I’d be perfectly happy with a RHONY legacy trip once a year.”

Another viewer pointed out that it might be too late to turn back the clock, but agreed that another season of RHONY: Legacy could be possible. They commented: “I don’t think they’ll go back to the original New Yorkers now… no matter how bad the new show is. I think the best we can hope for is another NY legacy girls trip. But I think they are going to do legacy UGT trips for all the franchises.”

