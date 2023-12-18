Sonja Morgan doesn’t like the Real Housewives ‘Legacy’ title

Real Housewives of New York City and Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy star, Sonja Morgan, revealed what she felt about her ‘legacy’ title.

The Bravo Housewife joined the franchise during Season 3 and stayed with Bravo up until Season 13. Sonja Morgan is considered one of the OG Housewives on the show and many franchise fans think of her as part of the RHONY legacy.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) first premiered on Peacock in 2021 as a spin-off of Real Housewives. The show centers around some of the ladies from across the franchise having a lovely vacation together.

Sonja, along with costar, Dorinda Medley, gave an exclusive interview to TooFab where the two revealed their thoughts on the new RHONY cast, their “legacy” title on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and what other projects they are working on.

Sonja Morgan talks about her RHUGT ‘Legacy’ title

Bravo The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

It seems that Sonja Morgan might not be on the same page about the RHONY Legacy title as her fans.

She told TooFab, “So that was a shock to me. And then, you know, obviously, financially I went from 23 episodes to whatever it is called, ‘Pause and Piss’ is what I say. And then to be called an OG or legacy overnight, I was like, I don’t like that.”

Sonja expressed that she might be off the show now but that doesn’t mean anything to her. It seems that the reality star dislikes being indicated as a thing of the past.

She said, “I think they are the new wives and we are the first wives and I may be down, but I’m never out.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will air on December 14.

