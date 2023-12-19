Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy fans can’t stand Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley left the Real Housewives of New York after season 12.

RHONY star Dorinda Medley is once again becoming the target of fans’ wrath due to her behavior on and off screen.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Season 4 aired on December 14, 2023, and has been a hit with viewers.

Dorinda Medley, who was part of Real Housewives of New York, gave some interviews during the show air week to promote her appearance. This also included her and costar Sonja Morgan‘s interview with TooFab.

But, some fans are not enjoying the reality star’s presence on the show. Here is what the fans have been saying about Dorinda Medley after her appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Season 4.

What are fans saying about Dorinda Medley?

Instagram: brandiglanville Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille.

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise took to Reddit to express their thoughts and frustrations with Dorinda.

One fan wrote: “She’s been very ridiculous. I’m watching episode 1 of Legacy and the fact that she’s so pressed about being put ‘on pause’ it’s stupid. You were fired too because you have an untreated drinking problem. Stop tiptoeing around it.”

Another fan pointed out: “Omg when she talked crap about the college fund for the Hatian kids saying it was a waste of money or something!!!”

Some also highlighted Dornida’s supposed ‘drinking problem’ and her refusal to acknowledge it.

Yet another commented: “She’s not self-aware at all and shows no signs of taking responsibility for her behavior that escalated on her last season of RHONY. I also keep recalling her appalling behavior that time she went to Puerto Rico with Bethenny for hurricane relief efforts.

“I think Dorinda believes she’s a fun drunk while the rest of the world just watches and rolls their eyes. My ex-husband was like that and thank God we’re divorced.”