Meet the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is back with Season 4 and an outstanding lineup. From fan-favorite Ramona Singer to a handful of new faces from RHONY, here is everything you need to know about the cast.

RHUGT is a Real Housewives franchise spin-off that airs every year on Peacock. The viewers get to go on a visual vacation with the lovely ladies of the franchise, and for the avid fans, the show brings out the most unexpected of friendships.

Article continues after ad

Bravo revealed that the ladies will revisit Saline Beach and the Pirate House from Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Article continues after ad

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 cast: Who is joining this season?

The cast of RHUGT Season 4 includes Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

The real estate agent and writer, Kelly Bensimon, was part of RHONY from Season 2 to Season 4. Kelly is among the trio from RHONY who will join the girls’ trip for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Sonja Morgan

The socialite and fashion entrepreneur is among the OG stars of RHONY as she stayed part of the show from Season 2 to 13. Now Sonja will join the rest of her girls on this well-deserved vacation.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Kristen Taekman

Kristen was a part of the RHONY cast for a short while as she stayed on from Season 6 to 8. She will also be joining the trip for the very first time along with her RHONY sisters.

Article continues after ad

Ramona Singer

A familiar face returning this season will be Ramona Singer, who got herself wrapped up in a controversy this year. The OG Housewives of the franchise, Ramona, was on RHONY up until season 13 and she also joined RHUGT during its opening season!

Article continues after ad

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley is coming back on RHUGT Season 4 and bringing her iconic personality with her. She previously joined Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip and this will be her second time having a vacation with the ladies!

Luann de Lesseps

Another familiar face on this year’s RHUGT will be Luann de Lesseps. Same as Ramona, Luann is well-loved by the franchise fans, and she had been part of the RHONY: Legacy.

Article continues after ad

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will air on December 14. Stay updated with our reality TV coverage for all the latest scoop.