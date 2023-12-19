Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s Dorinda & Sonja still speak with Ramona

Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy with Ramona Singer, and still keep in touch with her after she was fired from Bravo.

When The Real Housewives of New York City was rebooted after Season 13, viewers missed the OG cast members and wanted them back on their screens.

Bravo decided to compromise and create two new shows, one with an all-new cast for RHONY Season 14, and a RHONY Legacy show, which was later renamed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

However, fans weren’t happy when they found out that Ramona would be a part of the cast, since her racist behavior on RHONY Season 13 was the reason why the show was rebooted.

Ramona Singer on RHUGT: RHONY Legacy

Dorinda & Sonja reach out to Ramona “all the time”

This summer, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy together in St. Barths, and remain close with the cast, including Ramona Singer.

Ramona was fired by Bravo and banned from attending BravoCon, but Dorinda and Sonja confirmed that they do still speak to her in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“Yes, I’m in touch, I texted her, yes,” Dorinda said.

Sonja also added that the RHONY Legacy cast is on a text chain together. “We all reach out to each other all the time just to say ‘I’m here, I don’t want to pry with what’s going on in your life right now, because there’s always something out there in the news, right?'”

She then added, “So I’ll always just text the girls and say, ‘just letting you know I’m here if you need to talk to me.'”

Dorinda and Sonja also told US Weekly that Ramona is in a much happier place nowadays, noticing a change in her.

“She’s happy. She’s happy in her life, Avery’s happy. You know, things that are important to her, working out. And I think she loves kind of living in between New York and Palm Beach, and she’s found her place,” Dorinda shared.

Ramona’s time on reality TV could likely end with her appearance on RHUGT: RHONY Legacy due to her negative reputation with the network.

She’s focusing on her busy life off screen, which includes spending time with her daughter Avery Singer, finding a new man, and participating in various interests like working out.