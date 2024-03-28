RHOC star Shannon’s ex-husband David Beador charged with reckless driving

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, has been hit with reckless driving charges after cops caught him speeding.

Shannon Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County was arrested for a DUI in November, but now her ex-husband David Beador is also in trouble with the law.

According to reports from Page Six, David was pulled over by the police on February 4 for reckless driving at a speed of over 100 miles per hour.

David’s court hearing took place on Wednesday, and he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor.

The former RHOC husband pleaded not guilty, and he has a pre-trial hearing set for April 9.

Shannon Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon and David finalized their divorce in April 2019 and no longer speak to each other. However, they both have relationships with their three daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline Beador.

After her DUI arrest, Shannon was given three years of probation and 40 hours of community service. She also went to jail for a short amount of time and had to pay $2,500 to get bailed out.

Shannon is set to return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, and is expected to have a difficult season following her arrest.

RHOC alum Alexis Bellino is rejoining the cast as a ‘friend’ and is dating her most recent ex, John Janssen.

Between her breakup with John and ex-husband David’s reckless driving charges, it’s safe to say that Shannon is dealing with a lot of drama surrounding her exes as she gears up for the next season of RHOC.