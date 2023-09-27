RHOC: Everything you need to know about Season 17

With one episode left, Season 17 of RHOC has left fans with plenty of drama. Not only that, but the reunion trailer teased a monstrosity of tension among the ladies — causing fans to anticipate tonight’s finale even more.

Real Housewives of Orange County has just one episode left, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on BravoTV.

Though the beginning of Season 17 had a fairly slow start, tensions eventually began to flare between the ladies.

Article continues after ad

There were Tamra Judge’s cheating accusations against the new housewife’s boyfriend, Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow’s crumbling friendship, Shannon Beador’s secret relationship, and of course, plenty of tears from Emily Simpson.

Article continues after ad

Though Season 17 is just about over, the ladies will take on the finale before next week’s reunion with Andy Cohen.

Instagram: rhoc_emilysimpson

Who are the housewives of RHOC?

Heather Dubrow

Tamra Judge

Emily Simpson

Shannon Beador

Gina Kirschenheiter

Taylor Armstrong

Jennifer Pedranti

Standout moments of RHOC Season 17

Being the new housewife is never an easy gig, but Jennifer Pedranti held her own quite well. Though she was married with kids, Pedranti left her cheating husband and began a relationship with her now boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

Article continues after ad

Most of the ladies didn’t pay mind to their relationship. However, Tamra Judge called the bluff on their connection after hearing that Boyajian was unfaithful to Pedranti. Judge came down fairly hard on Pedranti, resulting in many arguments during multiple dinners.

Article continues after ad

There was also Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow’s failing friendship. The two women were quite close in previous Seasons, as Dubrow even took Kirschenheiter with her to New York City, confirming their closeness.

Article continues after ad

However, during Season 17, Kirschenheiter showed little to no admiration for Dubrow. It was as if the two ladies were never established as friends when in reality, they had gotten along very well before.

Part of the problem is that most of the ladies think that Dubrow has a “superiority complex,” saying she thinks she’s better than everyone else. This came as a surprise to Dubrow, especially when she felt she just wanted to express herself as naturally as she could.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The negative feelings about Dubrow also made it hard for her to share that she had sold her Newport Coast mansion for a staggering $55 million.

Instagram: realhousewivesoforangecounty

The ladies also came down hard on Shannon Beador for her toxic relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen. Though friends of hers like Emily Simpson outed Beador for endlessly calling her to discuss her constant fights with Janssen, Beador blatantly denied having done so — causing tensions between just about everyone, as none of the women approved of Janssen for Beador.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, the many appearances of original RHOC housewife Vicki Gunvalson made the anticipation for every Wednesday night even higher. One of her standout moments was when she dressed as herself when all the women had to dress up as another housewife.

Article continues after ad

What to expect during RHOC Season 17 reunion

BravoTV just released the trailer for RHOC’s Season 17 reunion. In the short teaser video, Tamra Judge called out Jennifer Pedranti for lying about her boyfriend Ryan Boysjian sending “d—k pics.”

Heather Dubrow can also be heard saying that the ladies think she’s “manipulative,” to which Emily Simpson replied saying that Dubrow was being too sensitive.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Gina Kirschenheiter mentioned that she may not be able to film another Season of RHOC, breaking down in tears while explaining why.

When to watch RHOC Season 17 reunion

The first part of the RHOC Season 17 reunion is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. EST. The second part of the reunion will then air on the following Wednesday, October 11 at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch RHOC Season 17

RHOC will continue to air new episodes every Wednesday until October 11 on BravoTV. Each episode is then available on Peacock the following day.