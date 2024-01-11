Real Housewives of OC fans worry Alexis returning to show will hurt Shannon

Alexis Bellino is rumored to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but fans think it could be bad news for Shannon Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino has made headlines lately, and it’s not for a good reason.

Alexis recently made her relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen official, which is causing a lot of drama.

In addition to Alexis and John’s controversial new relationship, there are rumors swirling about Alexis possibly returning to RHOC for Season 18.

Article continues after ad

According to Page Six, she received a “formal offer” to come back to the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: shannonbeador Shannon Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Fans believe Alexis returning to RHOC is “wrong” to do to Shannon

Although Alexis coming back to RHOC isn’t set in stone, fans on Instagram are worried about how it will affect Shannon after her DUI incident.

“This is SO wrong to do to Shannon… that woman has been to hell and back for that damn show!!!” one fan said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Shannon tell them you are done. I will not watch,” another fan wrote, encouraging Shannon to quit the show.

Article continues after ad

A third fan agreed that Shannon should leave RHOC and replied, “I feel like everyone is forgetting that this show is about fueling drama if Shannon wants to have a healthy life she needs to get off the show.”

Article continues after ad

RHOC Season 18 has just started filming, and it’s predicted that Shannon will have a tough season.

Following Shannon’s DUI and difficult breakup with John, Tamra Judge shared that she’s no longer speaking to her or Vicki Gunvalson.

Article continues after ad

Fans feel that Alexis’ appearance on the show will only make things worse for Shannon, who is already going through a hard time in her life.

If Alexis does rejoin RHOC, hopefully Shannon will find friends who can support her throughout the season.