Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives reveals why she won’t return for RHOC Season 18

It’s the end of an era for Vicki Gunvalson on RHOC, who won’t be coming back to the show following her Season 17 return. Here are all the details.

Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives of Orange County was a prominent figure on the show since Season 1.

Her fanbase grew so large that she was asked back to the show even after giving her orange back to BravoTV just a few years ago.

And though she was expected to make a return to Season 18, Gunvalson will not be back. Here are all the details.

Article continues after ad

Vicki Gunvalson says she doesn’t understand what BravoTV is doing regarding her contract

After fourteen seasons on RHOC, Gunvalson made her exit from the show. However, with her close friends Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador still being part of the cast, Gunvalson saw an opportunity to come back last season.

Article continues after ad

Having made a few appearances during Season 17, fans were left to question if Gunvalson would make a full return during Season 18.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Instagram: vickigunvalson Vicki Gunvalson pictured with RHOC cast members Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

However, Gunvalson revealed that she won’t be coming back to RHOC at all after not being offered a full-time contract.

Article continues after ad

Gunvalson even revealed to Page Six that she felt snubbed by BravoTV, saying, “I don’t understand what they’re doing,” in regards to her contract.

She continued to express, “I went on as good faith thinking I would show the network that I love them, I love filming, my value. But if I go back [as a ‘friend’], it looks thirsty.”

Article continues after ad

Gunvalson also said that although she’s decided not to return, she feels that her time as a Housewife was a “good journey.”