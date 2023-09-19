RHOC’s Shannon Beador arrested for DUI after crashing car into Newport Beach house

Shannon Beador of RHOC was arrested for a DUI in Newport Beach, CA after crashing her car into a neighborhood home.

Shannon Beador of Real Housewives of Orange County is no stranger to a cocktail or two, as she’s been seen on the BravoTV reality series enjoying plenty of vodka and lime drinks. Not to mention her tequila escapades with the ‘Tres Amigas’ Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

In fact, Beador, 59, loves to have a good time and isn’t shy of making it known, as her RHOC Season 17 tagline is, “In Orange County, I call the shots — and it’s always tequila.”

Though she’s never had an issue with drinking and driving while filming RHOC, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, Beador was caught in a hit-and-run.

Instagram: queensofbravo Damage to a home in Newport Beach, CA – caused by Shannon Beador and her drunk driving.

Shannon Beador charged with two misdemeanors after hit and run

Though she acts in good fun on the show, Beador tempted the limits of drunk driving on Sunday when she crashed her car into a home in Newport Beach, CA.

As she turned the corner in a Newport Beach neighborhood, Beador lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the side of a house after striking the cement barriers on the property.

She was then seen walking her dog after ditching her car, likely hoping that she would not be caught. However, the authorities caught up with her and arrested her for drinking and driving.

Beador was released the same day as the accident and charged with two misdemeanors, one including a DUI.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxXqcHUOrA8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Since crashing her car and fleeing the scene, Beador’s lawyer Mike Fell has spoken on her behalf, as Fell released a statement, saying, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

Fell continued, “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

In addition to Beador’s lawyer, her friend and reality TV star Jeff Lewis commented on Beador’s status after the accident, saying, “She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering.”

Lewis continued, “Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for a while — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive.”

Beador’s RHOC co-star and longtime friend Tamra Judge also made a statement regarding Beador, saying that although she and Beador spoke after the incident, that she never mentioned it. Beador allegedly only told Judge that it had been “a rough couple of days.”

Beador has yet to release any information about her accident and DUI charge. However, fans can catch up with RHOC Season 17, as it is currently airing every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on BravoTV.

