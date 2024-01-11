RHOBH fans slam Kyle’s claim that she “regrets” introducing Morgan on the show

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade appear on RHOBH together

Kyle Richards admitted that Morgan Wade doesn’t want be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but fans don’t believe her.

Kyle Richards introduced Morgan Wade on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, and viewers have been able to see their growing friendship.

There have been many meaningful moments captured between Kyle and Morgan, including one scene where they visited a tattoo shop.

In a recent episode of RHOBH, Kyle hosted a “Celebration of Life” event for the one-year anniversary of her friend Lorene Shea’s death, where Morgan performed a song live for the guests.

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Kyle and Morgan’s relationship among the RHOBH cast, which makes it difficult for them to film the show together.

Instagram: pagesix Kyle Richards regrets introducing country singer Morgan Wade on RHOBH.

Kyle claims Morgan went on RHOBH as a “favor” to her

On an Amazon Live broadcast, Kyle addressed the rumor that she “regrets” introducing Morgan on RHOBH.

Kyle claimed that Morgan came on the show as a “favor” to her and said, “She’s an artist, she just wants to make music, and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like, world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her and she just doesn’t like any of that.”

On Twitter, fans disagreed with the comments that Kyle made about Morgan. “Please. Morgan loves it, hence the daily paparazzi shots. I think a lot more people are aware of her and her singing so that’s the payoff…” one fan replied.

“Then why introduce her on the show? Kyle knows the housewives game,” another fan chimed in.

“So what was the point of the music video Kyle?” a different fan responded.

On RHOBH, the cast has opened up about all aspects of their lives, both good and bad.

However, fans think that Kyle has been avoiding the truth and isn’t fully transparent about what’s going on.

As Kyle continues to film more scenes with Morgan on RHOBH and bring her around the other women, they will start to question their friendship more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.