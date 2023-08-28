RHOBH: Everything you need to know about Season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return this November for a drama-induced Season 13.

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke recently revealed on Jeff Lewis Live that Season 13 is set to premiere on November 1.

Though Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton will not be making a return, the Season is reportedly full of new and ongoing drama, as old cast mates like Denise Richards are due to come back for multiple episodes.

Familiar faces like Kyle Richards will also be returning with quite the stir in the pot, as production picked up filming after it was done just to cover her recent separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Instagram: bravorhobh Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Kim Richards filming for Season 13 of RHOBH.

Who are the housewives of Season 13 RHOBH?

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 includes the following:

Kyle Richards

Erika Jayne

Dorit Kemsley

Garcelle Beauvais

Sutton Stracke

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Annemarie Wiley

RHOBH Season 13: What to expect

Though the mildly funny and aloof Kathy Hilton and drama-enticing Lisa Rinna will not be making a return for Season 13, fans can still expect a rambunctious group full of laughter and juicy rumors to fulfill their RHOBH fandom.

Garcelle Beauvais even told PEOPLE how “different” Season 13 was without Lisa Rinna, saying, “It’s fresher. It’s a little… not as… I don’t want to pin that on her, but it’s definitely fresher,”

Garcelle continued, “The friendships, we’re figuring it out. There’s, of course, drama because there’s always going to be, but it’s just different.”

Instagram: bravorhobh The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast.

Those who have kept up with Kyle Richards’ family woes will also be pleased to know that filming picked up in July to cover the unfolding separation between her and her husband despite production having ended in May.

Rumors about Kyle Richards and her fling Morgan Wade may also be addressed in Season 13, as it was presumed that the two had a ‘thing’ after becoming close due to both of them having kicked their drinking habits.

There will also be a new housewife, Annemarie Wiley, making her debut this Season. Wiley is married to NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley. Though she is busy being a nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and fitness buff, Wiley also mothers four children with her husband.

Instagram: bravorhobh New housewife Annemarie Wiley with her husband Marcellus.

Old cast mates like Denise Richards, Camille Meyer-Grammer, and Kim Richards will also be making an appearance this Season, as Meyer-Grammer took to Twitter in June to express how much fun it was to return to the franchise, saying, “I was only a guest this Season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening — we’ll see.”

BravoTV executive Andy Cohen also commented to HollywoodLife in June how excited he was about the new season, saying, “It’s light, it’s surprising and there’s kind of a shift in the platelets. There’s new beginnings for a few of the women and new friendships and I’m excited.”

Former Real Housewife of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey will also make an appearance on Season 13 of RHOBH, as she was invited as a guest of Sutton Stracke to a party thrown by Kyle Richards.

Where to watch RHOBH Season 13

RHOBH Season 13 will premiere on BravoTV. Each episode will then be released to Peacock the following day.

When to watch RHOBH Season 13

Though BravoTV has not disclosed the premiere date of RHOBH Season 13, housewife Sutton Stracke revealed to Jeff Lewis that the new Season will debut on Wednesday, November 1.

To stay up to date with everything RHOBH and its upcoming Season, click the link here.