RHOBH fans furious after Kyle refuses to reveal reason for separation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were disappointed when Kyle Richards still didn’t share why she’s separating from Mauricio Umansky at the Season 13 reunion.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation was a significant storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The women wondered what exactly led to their split throughout the season, and felt that Kyle became defensive every time the topic came up.

At the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, Kyle hinted that the cheating rumors about Mauricio caused her to lose trust in him, but never shared why they actually decided to separate.

When Andy Cohen read a fan question asking, “What’s the real reason, and why won’t she just spit it out?” Kyle responded, “Because it’s nobody’s f*cking business.”

Article continues after ad

Bravo

RHOBH fans want Kyle to be “fired” for not opening up

RHOBH fans on X were outraged by Kyle’s vague response because they were hoping for answers now that some time has passed.

Article continues after ad

“She deserves to be fired for this. whatever happened to being open and honest,” one fan wrote.

“Legit so annoyed that i watched the whole reunion for this only for her to not say anything!” another fan agreed.

“Andy wouldn’t let any other housewife answer a question like that, why is it ok for Kyle to answer like that,” a third fan chimed in.

Over the years, other housewives like Erika Jayne have been open about what’s going on in their personal lives and revealed specific details at the reunion.

Article continues after ad

RHOBH fans feel that Kyle gets special treatment from Andy, and are disappointed that she didn’t tell the truth after hinting at having marriage issues the entire season.

Viewers were hoping to get information from Kyle about her separation from Mauricio, but after the reunion aired, they were even more confused.

Fans might find out where Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship stands when his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills airs.