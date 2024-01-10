RHOBH cast shocked when Kyle “randomly” asks about dating women

Kyle Richards created speculation around her rumored relationship with Morgan Wade when she asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast their thoughts about dating women.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Kyle Richards has been questioned about her separation with Mauricio Umansky, but continues to shut down the rumors.

The women noticed that Kyle spends a lot of time with Morgan Wade, and even tattooed a “K” on Morgan’s body in one episode.

On the show, Kyle still hasn’t opened up about her marriage and relationship status with Morgan.

The RHOBH star’s choice to avoid discussing the situation has only made the other cast members more curious about what’s going on in her life.

Instagram: bravorhobh RHOBH castmates Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards.

Garcelle is shocked that Kyle is “open” to a relationship with a woman

In a clip from tonight’s episode of RHOBH, Kyle asked her friends if they would ever date a woman at a wine tasting event, which was a shocking question for the group.

In a confessional, Sutton Stracke wondered why Kyle “randomly” asked the question and told her she wouldn’t date a woman. Garcelle Beauvais disagreed with Sutton and admitted, “There are times that I think about it, if I’m going to be honest.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff then turned the attention back on Kyle by asking her the same question. “Uh yeah, maybe,” Kyle answered.

“Kyle a few years ago was like, shocked that we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women, and now she’s open to a relationship with a woman?” Garcelle said in her confessional. “I don’t know much, but I think there’s a country song in there somewhere.”

Kyle openly admitting that she would date a woman is surprising, because she hasn’t confirmed her separation or shared any details regarding her close friendship with Morgan.

Every time the RHOBH cast brings up her separation with Mauricio, Kyle gets upset and storms out of the room.

Fans feel that Kyle can only cover up the cracks in her marriage for so long, since it’s become somewhat obvious that she’s spending less time with Mauricio and more time with Morgan.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.