RHOBH’s Kyle Richards reveals why her separation with Mauricio Umansky has been so hard

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards has revealed on Amazon Live why it has been so difficult to have separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards has been a long-time cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she was originally brought on when the show started in 2010.

Not only has she been personally transparent while on RHOBH, as she revealed she had an eating disorder in Season 9, but she has also included her family members on the show like her four daughters, husband, and two sisters.

Though Richards’ home life was secure for 27 years of marriage, she and her husband Mauricio have recently revealed they are officially separated, leading Richards to share with her fans how she is handling the split thus far.

Instagram: kylerichards18 Kyle Richards and her family while on vacation in Italy.

Kyle Richards responds to a “loaded question” from a fan

Richards and Umansky married in 1996, giving them quite the long haul of ‘to have and have nots.’ Though their relationship seemed full of fire and longevity during RHOBH episodes where both were featured, the two called it quits in July.

Richards even took to Instagram to explain their decision to separate, saying that the last year was the “most challenging one” of their marriage. Though she shut down rumors of a divorce at the time, Richards has since opened up about what it’s been like to officially be separated after 27 years.

On a recent Amazon Live, Richards opened the floor for questions from fans. Inevitably, one asked about her marriage to Umansky. To which Richards replied, “That’s a very loaded question.”

Instagram: realityblurb Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

Richards continued, “This has been very hard to do — it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye.”

She then proceeded to explain the wellness of her and Mauricio’s current status, as they just vacationed in Italy with their daughters, saying, “Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You know, here we are on vacation.”

Despite having gone on vacation together during their public separation, Richards and Umansky have ditched their wedding rings. And though RHOBH Season 13 hasn’t premiered, the couple’s split will be featured on the show, as filming picked back up in late July to ensure details were added. Season 13 of RHOBH is also due to debut on November 1st on BravoTV. Each episode will then be released to Peacock the following day.

