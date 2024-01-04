RHOBH’s Garcelle says Dorit “triggered” her by using horrible choice of words

RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais told Dorit Kemsley that her choice of words triggered her to retreat to sadness and confusion.

Though Kemsley has defended using the word “attack” when talking about Beauvais’ actions, Beauvais has not taken the comment lightly.

Beauvais has since said that Kemsley spoke from a privileged place and lives in a world with “rainbows and unicorns everywhere.”

Garcelle Beauvais says Dorit Kemsley displayed “unconscious Karen behavior”

During Episode 10 of RHOBH’s Season 13, Beauvais expressed how hurt she was by Kemsley for saying she “attacked” her after exposing Sutton Stracke for making out with her driver.

Before Beauvais could speak with Kemsley about her feelings, Beauvais had a phone conversation with Stracke where she said she was “really messed up” after Kemsley’s comment.

Beauvais continued, “I cried to sleep and I woke up and I wasn’t better. I mean, the word ‘attack?’ I would hope somebody who is in my group would know better than to use certain words or say certain things. She just doesn’t get me… she doesn’t care to know.”

Instagram: bravorhobh Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards.

When Beauvais and Kemsley finally sat down to broach the subject, Beauvais said that there were three words not to use with her: attack, angry, and aggressive.

She even went as far as saying Kemsley had “unconscious Karen behavior,” seemingly turning the tables on her nemesis.

Kemsley, however, said at the beginning of the episode, “When I used the word ‘attack,’ I did not mean to have any type of connotation that would trigger or offend Garcelle.”

By the end of Beauvais and Kemsley’s conversation, their relationship was up in the air, as Beauvais said that her pattern of words was triggering and privileged.

To catch up with what happens next between Beauvais and Kemsley, RHOBH Episode 11 airs on Wednesday, January 10 on BravoTV. Streaming will also be available on Peacock.