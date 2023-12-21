Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans applaud Garcelle for clapping back at Dorit

Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley went head-to-head on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans appreciated how Garcelle defended herself.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley have had many tense confrontations with each other.

At Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Taco Tuesday event, Garcelle was upset with Dorit for trying to embarrass Sutton Stracke by revealing she made out with her driver.

Dorit told Garcelle she felt like she was being “attacked,” and was immediately shut down when Garcelle explained that the word had a different meaning for black people versus white people.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars can’t see eye-to-eye, with most of their arguments having to do with race.

Instagram: bravorhobh RHOBH castmates Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards.

RHOBH fans are “surprised” that Erika stood up for Garcelle

While Dorit didn’t understand why the word “attack” was triggering for Garcelle, Erika Jayne was able to see where she was coming from, which fans on Reddit applauded.

“Dorit has thrown micro aggressions toward Garcelle since she started the show. I was very surprised at how much Erika knew about this, and I’m so glad she said that for Garcelle,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan praised Garcelle for how well she handled the situation. “Garcelle was so calm when she delivered her constructive criticism she was practically asleep. Dorit’s overreaction and inability to reflect on it was gross.”

“I also really liked Garcelle saying that it was not her job to educate Dorit or something to that effect. It’s really not. Grown people need to be responsible for themselves,” a different user added.

Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has become more diverse, but some of the women have taken awhile to adjust.

Garcelle has always spoken her mind when the ladies say something that’s offensive, and won’t let anyone get away with it.

Even though Garcelle and Dorit have trouble getting along, hopefully they can put their differences aside and have a better understanding of one another.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.